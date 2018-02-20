Amazon is offering Prime members who use its Visa rewards card 5 percent cash back when they shop at Whole Foods, the company said Tuesday.

The U.S. e-commerce giant launched the the Amazon Rewards Visa Card last year. Prime members in the U.S., who pay $99 a year for a subscription, get 5 percent back on all Amazon.com purchases, 2 percent back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and 1 percent back on all other purchases.

Now Prime members will get 5 percent back at Whole Foods stores when using the Visa card.

Non-Prime members will get 3 percent back when using their credit card.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year for $13.7 billion. Since then it has been looking to integrate the business. The e-commerce titan has been cutting prices and even began selling its Echo smart speaker device in Whole Foods stores.

And earlier this month, Amazon said it will start delivering groceries from Whole Foods via its two-hour Prime Now delivery service.

"We are excited to launch the Amazon Rewards Visa Card in our stores, offering benefits to our customers on all of their purchases at Whole Foods Market," John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO, said in a press release Tuesday.