US stock futures are mixed as Wall Street continues to consider Fed minutes

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning after investor reaction to the latest Fed minutes turned on a proverbial dime Wednesday afternoon. The Dow and S&P 500 have fallen for the past two sessions, the Nasdaq for the past three days. (CNBC)



The Fed minutes revealed officials see increased economic growth and an uptick in inflation as justification to continue to raise interest rates gradually. The news sent U.S. government debt yields rising sharply, with Wall Street reversing gains. (CNBC)



Pandora (P) stock was 6 percent higher premarket after the streaming music service saw revenue top estimates as it added more subscribers. However, it lost an adjusted 21 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 7 cent loss expected by Wall Street. (CNBC)



Meanwhile, Roku (ROKU) shares were under pressure, down 21 percent premarket, with weaker than expected revenue guidance for the current quarter and a larger than expected loss for the full year. The maker of streaming video devices earnings came in above estimates. (CNBC)



The Labor Department will issue its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Conference Board is out with its January Index of Leading Economic Indicators at 10 a.m. Additionally, the Energy Department issues its weekly look at natural gas inventories at 10:30 a.m. (CNBC)