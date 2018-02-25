Samsung launches the Galaxy S9 smartphone to take on Apple's iPhone X

Samsung launched its flagship S9 smartphone on Sunday with an improved camera and augmented reality (AR) capabilities to challenge Apple's iPhone X.

The South Korean electronics giant released two versions of the device: a 5.9-inch S9 and 6.2-inch S9+. Both feature an almost bezeless display that was introduced on the S8 last year.

Samsung said pre-orders for the devices began Sunday with general sale on March 16.

Key features include:

Dual lens 12-megapixel front camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera

Improved features for Samsung's smart assistant Bixby

Speakers that give a surround sound-like experience

Wireless charging

Headphone jack

CNBC took an in-depth look at some of the best features.

Samsung focused it's unveiling on the bolstered camera. It has a feature that lets users take clear pictures in very low light by taking 12 photos at once and stitching them together to form a crisp image.

Another key camera feature is super slow motion video.

Samsung also launched a feature called AR Emoji, which allows a user to take a selfie and turn it into their own custom emoji. The camera can track a person's face and mimic their facial expression on the digital version of themselves too.

AR Emoji rivals Apple's iPhone X feature called Animoji. These are animated characters that mimic a person's face when they move it. Samsung's offering is different because it allows a person to create an emoji version of themselves.