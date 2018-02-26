European stocks open higher as investors await economic data

European markets opened higher Monday as investors prepared for an event-packed week of economic data.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.44 percent shortly after the opening bell, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory.
In Asia, markets were mostly higher continuing the rally seen on Wall Street. Money managers worldwide are getting ready for a week packed with inflation-related data and events; Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at the House on Tuesday and at the Senate on Thursday and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) – a key inflation measure for the Fed — is due on Thursday.
Meanwhile in Europe on Monday, investors will track further earnings and data releases. Associated British Foods, Bunzl, Bank of Ireland and Luxottica are due to report their latest results.
In other corporate news, Revolut has become the first digital bank to break even on a monthly basis, Reuters reported. Carmaker Daimler is investing $2 billion in a state-of-the-art factory in China alongside BAIC.
On the political front, Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is due to approve a coalition deal with the Social Democrats. Meanwhile, in Italy, the campaign ahead of the 2018 general election vote is getting speed. Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi spoke at a rally in Milan for more than two hours to about 1000 fans, Reuters reported.
Oil prices hit a two-week high after Saudi Arabia said Monday that it would continue to curb exports and respect the OPEC-led efforts to ramp up prices, Reuters reported. Brent rose 0.2 percent to $67.47 and WTI was up by 0.4 percent at $63.80 at about 04:40 a.m. London time.