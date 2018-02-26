European stocks open higher as investors await economic data

In Asia, markets were mostly higher continuing the rally seen on Wall Street. Money managers worldwide are getting ready for a week packed with inflation-related data and events; Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at the House on Tuesday and at the Senate on Thursday and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) – a key inflation measure for the Fed — is due on Thursday.

Meanwhile in Europe on Monday, investors will track further earnings and data releases. Associated British Foods, Bunzl, Bank of Ireland and Luxottica are due to report their latest results.

In other corporate news, Revolut has become the first digital bank to break even on a monthly basis, Reuters reported. Carmaker Daimler is investing $2 billion in a state-of-the-art factory in China alongside BAIC.