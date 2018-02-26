US stocks set to post sharp gains at open amid economic, corporate news

In the previous trading session, stocks on Wall Street finished higher, as anxiety surrounding higher interest rates subsided. While U.S. government debt yields remained under pressure Monday, concerns around the future of the economy and monetary policy in the States keeps markets on edge.

Looking to Monday's session, in economic data news, new home sales are due out at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Fed's Texas manufacturing outlook survey, set to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index will also come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In the corporate space, Dean Foods, Scripps Networks Interactive, and Fitbit are some of the companies due to issue earnings updates.

Investors will be waiting for news surrounding the NRA's relationship with leading businesses, with a growing list of companies choosing to end their partnerships following the mass shooting at a public high school in Florida.

On the U.S. monetary policy front, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Fed Governor Randal Quarles will both be present at the 34th Annual NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington, DC.

Looking at markets overseas, both stocks in Europe and Asia posted solid gains Monday.