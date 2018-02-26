Here are the smartphones being unveiled at the world's biggest mobile show

The 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, and a wave of new smartphones have already been released.

With 5G technology taking an increasing share of the spotlight, as top executives stress the importance of the next generation of mobile networks, smartphones are still very much center stage.

After smartphones saw a global decline in sales in the fourth quarter of 2017, the pressure is on for phone makers to captivate audiences at this year's MWC.

From the widely anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9 to the return of Nokia's "banana phone," CNBC takes a look at the smartphones being unveiled at MWC.