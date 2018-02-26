Uber has significant growth opportunities in the future, even in more developed markets, the CEO of the SoftBank Vision Fund, the ride-hailing app's biggest investor, told CNBC Monday, backing its plan for an initial public offering (IPO) by 2019.

Speakingin November, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated that the entire board at his firm want an IPO, with CEO Khosrowshahi himself saying that the "numbers support it." He added that there was no pressure from any investors for the company to go public.

Rajeev Misra, the CEO of SoftBank Vision Fund, said "of course" when asked whether he would like to see an Uber IPO by 2019. Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, he said he was happy with the job that Khosrowshahi was doing and the regulatory progress that was being made.

"He is doing an amazing job, we are very happy with Dara," Misra told CNBC.

SoftBank Vision Fund is a $100 billion fund that is part of the wider SoftBank Group, which took a stake in Uber earlier this year, valuing the U.S. ride-hailing firm at $48 billion. The Japanese firm is now the largest stakeholder in Uber.