Warren Buffett: The new GOP tax law benefits Berkshire and acts as a 'huge tailwind for businesses'

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who did not support the Republican plans to cut taxes, told CNBC on Monday his Berkshire Hathaway stands to benefit from the new corporate rate.

Corporate tax reform is a "huge tailwind" for American businesses, he said, referring to the new GOP tax law that lowers the federal corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The 87-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway released his annual to shareholders on Saturday, saying the Omaha-based conglomerate has amassed a $116 billion war chest to spend on a deal but feels prices were too high to act in a big way last year.

Buffett, also nicknamed the "Oracle of Omaha" for his successful track record of stocks picks and his market commentary that's widely-followed by the investment community, joined CNBC from Omaha, Nebraska. He became the controlling shareholder of Berkshire in the 1960s.

