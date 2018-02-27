    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares edge down following Fed Chair Powell's testimony

    • Asian markets edged down, tracking declines of more than 1 percent recorded on Tuesday by U.S. stock indexes.
    • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the option of the central bank raising interest rates more than three times was open.
    • China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs are due during the day.

    Asian markets edged down early on Wednesday after U.S. stocks slid following a congressional testimony from the Federal Reserve's new chief. Still, losses in Asia were slighter than declines of more than 1 percent recorded by U.S. indexes on Tuesday.

    The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.39 percent in early trade, paring some of its recent gains.

    Financials and most manufacturers traded in negative territory, while automakers and technology names were a mixed picture. Among large caps, Honda Motor shed 0.58 percent, SoftBank Group edged down 0.71 percent and Fast Retailing lost 0.89 percent.

    Shares of Yahoo Japan were down 7.3 percent early in the morning.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    South Korea's Kospi edged down by 0.52 percent as gains in tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics were offset by losses in automakers and manufacturing names. Samsung Electronics rose 1.18 percent in early trade amid a mixed tech sector.

    Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.44 percent, with just three out of its 12 sub-indexes in positive territory. Gold stocks were among the worst performers in the morning while the heavily weighted financials sector slipped 0.39 percent.

    Mining majors Rio Tinto and BHP traded lower by 0.39 percent and 1.29 percent, respectively.

    Regional corporates due to report on Wednesday include Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Hysan Development and Sino Land.

    Markets in Taiwan will be closed for Peace Memorial Day.

    The advance in regional markets had paused in the last session as mainland China markets closed lower. The Shanghai composite and blue-chip CSI 300 fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday although small cap stocks held up relatively well, with the ChiNext start-up board advancing 0.97 percent.

    Those losses saw Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index close down 229.94 points, or 0.73 percent, in the last session despite early gains.

    US stocks fall on Powell comments

    Major U.S. stock indexes recorded declines of more than 1 percent across the board on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 1.16 percent, or 299.24 points, to close at 25,410.03.

    The moves came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's positive assessment of the economy during his testimony before Congress on Tuesday. Powell also indicated that the central bank raising interest rates more than three times was a possibility as inflation moves "up to target."

    U.S. Treasury yields rose on the back of those remarks, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note standing at 2.8934 percent during early Asian trade.

    Following Powell's Tuesday testimony, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of rivals, bounced to trade at 90.355 by the end of the overnight session. Against the yen, the dollar firmed to trade at 107.46 by 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was largely steady after falling as low as $0.7780 in the last session with the firmer dollar. The Aussie dollar last traded at $0.7793, compared to levels around the $0.78 handle seen earlier in the week.

    In corporate news, South Korean steelmaker Posco fell 2.52 percent. The company said Tuesday that it would purchase a maximum of 240,000 tons of lithium concentrate each year from Australia's Pilbara Minerals, Reuters reported.

    On the commodities front, oil prices extended losses after last session's declines on strength in the greenback. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 0.24 percent to trade at $62.86 per barrel. Brent crude futures, which had yet to trade, declined 87 cents to settle at $66.63.

    Economic releases for the day included January industrial output figures out of Japan, which showed a steep fall of 6.6 percent on month, Reuters reported. That was below a median 4.2 percent decrease projected by Reuters. Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 1.6 percent on year, missing a 2.1 percent increase projected.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:00 a.m.: China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong fourth-quarter GDP
    • 8:00 p.m.: India GDP

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---