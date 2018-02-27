Asian shares edge down following Fed Chair Powell's testimony

Asian markets edged down early on Wednesday after U.S. stocks slid following a congressional testimony from the Federal Reserve's new chief. Still, losses in Asia were slighter than declines of more than 1 percent recorded by U.S. indexes on Tuesday.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.39 percent in early trade, paring some of its recent gains.

Financials and most manufacturers traded in negative territory, while automakers and technology names were a mixed picture. Among large caps, Honda Motor shed 0.58 percent, SoftBank Group edged down 0.71 percent and Fast Retailing lost 0.89 percent.

Shares of Yahoo Japan were down 7.3 percent early in the morning.