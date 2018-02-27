Asian shares edge down following Fed Chair Powell's testimony

Major U.S. stock indexes recorded declines of more than 1 percent across the board on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 1.16 percent, or 299.24 points, to close at 25,410.03.
The moves came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's positive assessment of the economy during his testimony before Congress on Tuesday. Powell also indicated that the central bank raising interest rates more than three times was a possibility as inflation moves "up to target."
U.S. Treasury yields rose on the back of those remarks, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note standing at 2.8934 percent during early Asian trade.
Following Powell's Tuesday testimony, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of rivals, bounced to trade at 90.355 by the end of the overnight session. Against the yen, the dollar firmed to trade at 107.46 by 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was largely steady after falling as low as $0.7780 in the last session with the firmer dollar. The Aussie dollar last traded at $0.7793, compared to levels around the $0.78 handle seen earlier in the week.
In corporate news, South Korean steelmaker Posco fell 2.52 percent. The company said Tuesday that it would purchase a maximum of 240,000 tons of lithium concentrate each year from Australia's Pilbara Minerals, Reuters reported.
On the commodities front, oil prices extended losses after last session's declines on strength in the greenback. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 0.24 percent to trade at $62.86 per barrel. Brent crude futures, which had yet to trade, declined 87 cents to settle at $66.63.
Economic releases for the day included January industrial output figures out of Japan, which showed a steep fall of 6.6 percent on month, Reuters reported. That was below a median 4.2 percent decrease projected by Reuters. Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 1.6 percent on year, missing a 2.1 percent increase projected.