Cramer Remix: Even on down days, HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise continue to win   

On a less-than-perfect day for the stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer was heartened to see a sneakily good quarter come from an unexpected player in tech: HP Inc.

Along with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc was the product of the 2015 breakup of Hewlett-Packard. The former, HPE, handles business-facing matters; the latter, HP Inc, is the personal computer and printing business.

"It's been a tough slog for HPE since the breakup, but now both parts of the old Hewlett-Packard seem to finally be firing on all cylinders," the "Mad Money" host said.

With the personal computer business actually growing and 3D printing emerging as a leading solution for large-scale manufacturers, HP Inc has now reported five quarters in a row of revenue growth.

Its counterpart, HPE, hasn't been too shabby, either, Cramer noted: the company recently delivered a massive earnings beat, bullish guidance and a 50 percent dividend boost, sending shares of HPE up 15 percent over the last three trading sessions.

"When it comes to technology, hardware is back in style," Cramer said. "The tech that's on your desk at work and in your briefcase, devices that look and act nothing like you ever even imagined a few years ago, and the internet of things are where the action is, which is why HP Inc and HPE continued to climb today in spite of a very ugly tape."