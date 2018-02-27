Stock futures fluctuate on Wall Street ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony

The Florida teenager accused of carrying out the deadliest mass shooting at a high school in modern U.S. history will appear in court today as the nation debates gun control. Nikolas Cruz is expected to be in a criminal court for a hearing on obtaining evidence from him. (Reuters)



* Trump claims he would have run into school during shooting (CNBC)

* Florida deputy denies he was a 'coward' during shooting (USA Today)

* Gun-maker stocks are trading like something is different after Florida massacre (CNBC)

The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled today to speak with Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisors. Rep Mike Conaway, who is running the panel's probe, said he would not be surprised if Hicks refused to answer certain questions. (Washington Post)

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is expected to lead nuclear energy talks with Saudi Arabia officials in London on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Perry reportedly scrapped a trip to New Delhi to create an opening for him to lead an inter-agency delegation to London.

Twenty states have sued the federal government over Obamacare, claiming the law is no longer constitutional without the individual mandate. The mandate was eliminated as part of the new tax legislation signed into law by President Trump in December. (Reuters)

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) announced this morning that its CEO Joel Manby resigned and named John Reilly as its interim CEO. Current Chairman of the Board Yoshikazu Maruyama has become interim executive chairman until a permanent CEO is appointed. (CNBC)

"Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli's hopes for a light prison sentence were dealt a huge blow after a judge ruled that his crimes caused a loss of $10.4 million. Shkreli, who will be sentenced on federal fraud charges on March 9, could get a prison sentence of 10 years or more. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is launching a group of health clinics for its own employees and their families this spring, sources tell CNBC. The clinics, called AC Wellness, will initially only serve Apple employees in Santa Clara County, where its headquarters are located.



* Apple confirms it uses Google's cloud for iCloud (CNBC)

Sam's Club, a division of Walmart(WMT), is partnering with Instacart to offer same-day delivery, countering Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods. The partnership raises fresh questions about the future of Walmart's grocery delivery business. (CNBC)