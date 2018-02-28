23andMe is getting more specific with its DNA ancestry tests, adding 120 new regions

Any of the 5 million people who've gotten a home DNA test from Alphabet-backed 23andMe will learn a lot more about their origins this week.

On Wednesday, the company updated its $99 genealogy test to include more countries, which is far more specific than regions. So rather than learning that you're a little bit Eastern European, 23andMe will inform you that you're 10 percent Romanian or Polish, for instance.

The update will include 120 new regions across the globe.

The product will be a lot more interactive, so users can zoom into their ancestors' geographic regions on a map.

"We've asked a lot of customers where they're from and this has allowed us to build up a database of genetic diversity," said Robin Smith, 23andMe's product manager.

In a phone interview, Smith said that 23andMe uses machine learning to develop its algorithm, which is getting smarter over time at surmising people's roots.

In addition to ancestry, 23andMe has been working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to provide information about its users' health risks, including screening for genes associated with Alzheimer's risk. That health information costs an additional $100 to access.

It also shows the percentage of Neanderthal ancestry, which is intended to be a fun feature that helps set it apart from dozens of other tests.

Its biggest competitor, Ancestry.com, also offers a DNA-testing service.