European stocks seen sharply lower on Powell’s comments; Solvay, Carrefour to report

European equities are expected to open sharply lower on Wednesday morning following comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell committing to a gradual increase in interest rates.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 45 points at 7,233; the DAX is expected to open lower by 61 points at 12,413; and the CAC 40 in Paris is set to start down by 28 points at 5,308; according to IG at about 3.40 a.m. London time.

In Asia, markets traded lower following the sentiment seen on Wall Street, where indexes saw declines above 1 percent impacted by Powell's testimony. The recently-appointed chairman said that it was possible the central bank could increase rates more than three times this year.

Expectations of a more hawkish Fed are traditionally harmful to stocks as higher rates increase firms' costs.