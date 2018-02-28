Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LOW, BKNG, DKS, GM, SQ, ETSY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Lowe's – The home improvement retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, missing the 87 cent a share consensus estimate. Revenue beat forecasts, however, and comparable-store sales were up 4.1 percent versus a 3.1 percent consensus estimate. Lowe's said it was accelerating its strategic investments given a rapidly changing competitive environment.

Booking Holdings – The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $16.86 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $14.12 a share. The company, formerly known as Priceline, also posted better-than-expected revenue, as gross bookings rose 19 percent versus the year before for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

Dick's Sporting Goods – The sporting goods retailer said it would no longer sell assault-style weapons, and that it would no longer sell any gun to anyone under the age of 21. CEO Edward Stack said the move is in direct response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting earlier this month.

General Motors – The UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust plans to sell 40 million shares of the automaker in a secondary offering. The company itself is not selling any shares nor receiving any proceeds from the sale.

Square – Square beat consensus estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly profit of 8 cents per share, while the payment processor's revenue also beat forecasts. Square saw service and subscription revenue nearly double from a year earlier.

Etsy – Etsy came in 6 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 15 cents per share. Revenue topped expectations, as well. The online crafts marketplace also posted more than $1 billion in gross merchandise sales for the first time.

Office Depot – The office supplies retailer beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 8 cents per share. Revenue missed forecasts, however, and comparable store sales fell 4 percent versus a consensus estimate of a 3.3 percent decline.

Express Scripts – Express Scripts reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.16 per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded expectations. The pharmacy benefit manager's profit was 62 percent higher than a year earlier, and it also announced employee bonuses in the wake of the new tax law.

E.L.F. Beauty – The company topped consensus forecasts by 9 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 9 cents per share. The cosmetics seller's revenue missed forecasts. The company's revenue outlook also fell short of Street forecasts, pressuring the shares.

Weight Watchers – Weight Watchers came in 6 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share. The weight loss company's revenue also came in above forecasts. Weight Watchers is also predicting better-than-expected full-year profit.

McDonald's – McDonald's renewed its relationship with Walt Disney, announcing the first Happy Meal promotion partnership since the two ended a previous pact in 2006.

Celgene – Celgene's approval application for a key multiple sclerosis drug was rejected by the Food and Drug Administration due to insufficient data. Celgene had expected approval of the drug by the end of this year.

AstraZeneca – The drugmaker will spin off six of its early-stage experimental drug into a separate company focusing on autoimmune diseases.

Amazon.com – Amazon bought video doorbell maker Ring for a reported price of more than $1 billion. The deal is believed to be Amazon's second-biggest ever, trailing only last year's $13.5 billion purchase of Whole Foods.

TiVo – TiVo said it is considering a number of options for the company including going private, adding that the stock price does not reflect the true value of the DVR and set-top box maker's business.

Papa John's – Papa John's missed estimates by 13 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 54 cents per share. The pizza chain's revenue beat forecasts, however, and U.S. same-store sales dropped a bigger-than-expected 3.9 percent. Papa John's also announced the end of its relationship with the National Football League.

Hertz Global – Hertz lost 77 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to consensus estimates of a 60 cent a share loss. Revenue for the car rental company came in slightly above estimates, but Hertz spent more on upgrading its fleet and technology as well as marketing.