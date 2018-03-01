Georgia lawmakers pull airline tax break after Delta killed NRA discounts

Georgia lawmakers on Thursday approved a tax bill that stripped out a jet-fuel tax exemption, a blow to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, days after the carrier decided to end airfare discounts for National Rifle Association members in the wake of the shooting massacre at a south Florida high school last month.

Georgia's lieutenant governor, Casey Cagle, who presides over the state's senate, on Monday said he would "kill" any tax legislation that benefits Delta. The provision in the bill was stripped out.

Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Saturday morning, Delta announced it would end a discount for members of the NRA attending the organization's annual meeting in Dallas in May. The airline, along with United, which also announced it was ending a similar deal, had offered discounts of between 2 percent and 10 percent for meeting attendees.

A coach-class ticket from Atlanta to Dallas for the dates of the conference, would cost about $180, meaning travelers could save around $5.60 to $18 with those discounts.

After pulling the discounts, Delta said that it supports the 2nd Amendment and that it made it's decision to stay "neutral" in a raging debate over gun control. But the move backfired on Delta, a company that has exhibited savvy on political issues in the past.

Other corporations, including car rental and insurance have cut ties with the NRA. Several retailers said they would raise the age to purchase certain firearms from 18 to 21.

Governors from New York and Virginia seized on the dispute and offered Delta a chance to move its headquarters.