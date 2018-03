The moves came after Wall Street finished deep in the red during the previous trading session. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average sank 380 points as markets wrapped up the volatile month of February for major averages. Concerns over higher interest rates have lingered.

Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank could raise interest rates three or more times during 2018 to prevent the U.S. economy from overheating, causing volatility in the bond and equity markets.

On the data front Thursday, jobless claims, personal income and outlays are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data at 9:45 a.m. ET; while the manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending are due out at 10 a.m. ET.

Best Buy, Icahn Enterprises, Kohl's, Liberty Media, AMC Networks, Best Inc., Sotheby's, Gap, Nordstrom and American Outdoor Brands are all expected to publish their latest earnings updates. Investors will also be watching for any more corporates to change their stance on gun control, after a number of companies cut their partnership ties with the NRA.