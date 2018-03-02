US Treasury yields edge higher after Trump’s tariff announcements

Investors across global markets remain on edge after a trade announcement came from the U.S. administration. On Thursday, President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. would be imposing new tariffs on aluminum and steel.

The nation is expected to set tariffs of 25 percent when it comes to steel and 10 percent for aluminum, which could emerge as soon as next week and put pressure on companies both domestically and internationally.

The news was met with criticism from a number of leaders including the European Commission, with its President Jean-Claude Juncker stating that the move "can only aggravate matters."

In the bond markets, yields initially fell on the announcement, but had crept back higher by Friday morning. They've since turned mixed.

Investors are also on edge following comments from the new chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve this week, where Jerome Powell said the central bank could raise interest rates three or more times during the course of this year to prevent the U.S. economy from overheating.

During his speech Thursday, Powell stated that there were currently no "decisive" signs of wage inflation.

On the data front, consumer sentiment figures will be released at 10 a.m. ET. No major auctions by the U.S. Treasury or speeches by Fed members are due to take place on Friday.