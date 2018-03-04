Mueller reportedly subpoenas one witness's communications with Trump, among others

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who's leading an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, has issued a subpoena for all communications from one witness regarding President Donald Trump and nine other people, Axios reported Sunday.

The Grand Jury subpoena — sent to an unnamed witness last month and seen by Axios — asked for emails, texts and handwritten notes linked to those people, according to the report.

Ten people are targeted in the subpoena, including the president and others who have worked with him — outgoing White House communications director Hope Hicks, Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the president's former strategist Steve Bannon, Axios said.

Mueller requested for all communications from Nov. 1, 2015 to the present, according to the report. That's five months after Trump announced his presidential campaign on June 16, 2015.

The special counsel's investigation has already delivered more than a dozen indictments and collected several guilty pleas.

Trump's lawyer Ty Cobb did not respond to Axios' request for comment, or to an email from CNBC.

Read Axios for Rober Mueller's full hit list.