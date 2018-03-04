Xi Jinping is set to solidify his power at annual congress, as China aims for steady growth

China's President Xi Jinping is heading into an annual parliament meeting with a tighter grip on power than ever, as he sets to implement big plans for the world's second-largest economy now that he is primed to rule for life.

The National People's Congress (NPC) meeting kicked off on Monday morning with Premier Li Keqiang announcing a 2018 growth target of around 6.5 percent.

For the next two weeks, the large rubber-stamp parliament will move on to pass major bills, approve the budget and endorse personnel nominations.

The immediate lead-up to this year's NPC was eventful, with China proposing the scrapping of presidency term limits and the state seizure of Anbang Insurance Group. The moves indicate greater central oversight of key functions in the world's second-largest economy, observers said.