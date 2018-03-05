    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares climb as trade fears ease; Nikkei jumps more than 2%

    • Asian stocks rallied early on Tuesday, tracking gains seen in the U.S. as fears over a potential trade war eased.
    • Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 2.03 percent as the dollar edged higher against the yen.
    • Oil prices were steady after settling higher by 2.2 percent in the last session.
    • Australia's central bank makes its interest rate decision later in the day.

    Asian stocks rallied early on Tuesday, tracking gains seen in the U.S. and Europe in the last session as concerns over a potential trade war faded.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.03 percent, or 426.97 points, in the early going, with the dollar edging higher against the yen as trade-related fears abated. The dollar fetched 106.32 yen at 8:14 a.m. HK/SIN after falling as low as 105.34 in the overnight session.

    Exporters gained in the morning, with automakers, technology and manufacturers higher for the most part.

    Over in South Korea, the benchmark Kospi advanced 1.16 percent in the morning, with gains seen across sectors, including chipmakers and steel producers.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.29 percent, with all 12 of its sub-indexes trading in positive territory.

    The energy and materials sectors were among the best-performing sectors in the morning, rising 2.15 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively, while the heavily weighted financials sub-index gained 1.06 percent.

    Asian stock indexes had closed lower for the most part on Monday as China's National People's Congress kicked off. China would work toward a growth target of around 6.5 percent this year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

    Stateside, the Dow Jones industrial average gained after four straight days of losses, which came after Donald Trump's announcement last week that tariffs would be implemented on steel and aluminum imports.

    Trump on Monday appeared to signal those tariffs could be open to negotiation, tweeting that the tariffs will not be implemented if a "fair" NAFTA agreement is reached.

    The tariffs also encountered push back from Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said he was "extremely worried" about the plan.

    U.S. stock indexes recorded gains of more than 1 percent, with the Dow closing up 336.70 points, or 1.37 percent. Elsewhere, European markets appeared to shrug off concerns over the prospects of a hung parliament in Italy, with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 1.04 percent.

    In individual stocks, Japan's Kobe Steel rose 1.35 percent in early trade. The company's Chief Executive Officer Hiroya Kawasaki is slated to step down after a data falsification scandal that erupted last year, Reuters reported, citing Nikkei.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was mostly steady at 90.080 at the end of Monday.

    On the commodities front, oil prices were steady after jumping in the last session as shares rose.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate edged up 0.11 percent to trade at $62.64 after settling 2.2 percent higher on Monday. Brent crude futures, which had yet to trade, tacked on 1.8 percent to settle at $65.54 in the last session.

    What's on tap 

    Here's what's on the economic calendar for Tuesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia fourth-quarter balance of payments
    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia January retail trade

    The Reserve Bank of Australia will also make its interest rates decision at 11:30 a.m. Most expect the central bank to hold rates steady.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---