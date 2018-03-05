Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.29 percent, with all 12 of its sub-indexes trading in positive territory.

The energy and materials sectors were among the best-performing sectors in the morning, rising 2.15 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively, while the heavily weighted financials sub-index gained 1.06 percent.

Asian stock indexes had closed lower for the most part on Monday as China's National People's Congress kicked off. China would work toward a growth target of around 6.5 percent this year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

Stateside, the Dow Jones industrial average gained after four straight days of losses, which came after Donald Trump's announcement last week that tariffs would be implemented on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump on Monday appeared to signal those tariffs could be open to negotiation, tweeting that the tariffs will not be implemented if a "fair" NAFTA agreement is reached.

The tariffs also encountered push back from Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said he was "extremely worried" about the plan.

U.S. stock indexes recorded gains of more than 1 percent, with the Dow closing up 336.70 points, or 1.37 percent. Elsewhere, European markets appeared to shrug off concerns over the prospects of a hung parliament in Italy, with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 1.04 percent.

In individual stocks, Japan's Kobe Steel rose 1.35 percent in early trade. The company's Chief Executive Officer Hiroya Kawasaki is slated to step down after a data falsification scandal that erupted last year, Reuters reported, citing Nikkei.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was mostly steady at 90.080 at the end of Monday.

On the commodities front, oil prices were steady after jumping in the last session as shares rose.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate edged up 0.11 percent to trade at $62.64 after settling 2.2 percent higher on Monday. Brent crude futures, which had yet to trade, tacked on 1.8 percent to settle at $65.54 in the last session.