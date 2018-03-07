"Ultimately, you're better off just saying no. It may make for an awkward conversation, but it's better than finding yourself in a financial mess."

Six out of 10 people said that they would allow an immediate family member borrow their credit card. Nine percent said they have let friends use their cards.

"When it comes down to it, if you lend someone your card, you have a 1 in 3 chance of getting burned," said Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

The site estimated that 36 million individuals have had negative results when allowing a third party to use their credit card. The most common problem reported was overspending, followed by not getting paid back and not having the card returned.

Here's why your friends and family have the best opportunity to misuse your plastic.