    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares gain after US tariffs signed; Trump to meet North Korean leader

    • Asian markets traded higher early on Friday, tracking gains seen stateside.
    • South Korea's national security chief said President Donald Trump would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May.
    • Trump signed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that exempted Canada and Mexico.
    • The European Central Bank dropped its easing bias.
    • The Bank of Japan's interest rate decision is due later in the day.

    Markets in Asia traded higher early on Friday, tracking moderate gains seen on Wall Street following the implementation of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Markets awaited the Bank of Japan's interest rates decision due later.

    South Korean envoys reportedly hand-delivered a letter on Thursday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to President Donald Trump calling for talks, according to a report from CNN.

    After delivering the letter in Washington, South Korean National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong told the media that President Donald Trump would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.19 percent in early trade and the broader Topix index gained 1 percent, with all but its iron and steel sub-index trading in negative territory.

    Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.66 percent, with steel producers underperforming the index. Posco and Hyundai Steel declined 1.54 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively, while other manufacturing names traded firmly higher.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.28 percent in early trade, with around half of its sub-indexes recording slight declines.

    On the corporate earnings front, property developer China Vanke and luxury fashion company Prada are expected to report results on Friday.

    Trump signs tariffs

    Markets stateside closed with moderate gains after Trump signed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that exempted Canada and Mexico. The move, which takes effect in 15 days, will result in tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent on steel and aluminum, respectively.

    Earlier in the week, Gary Cohn, the Trump administration's top economic advisor, resigned from his post following the announcement last week that those tariffs would be implemented.

    Elsewhere, the European Central Bank on Thursday dropped its easing bias, fueling expectations that the central bank would move towards normalizing monetary policy.

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, firmed to trade at 90.179 by the end of Thursday.

    The move higher also came as the euro slid on the back of what analysts perceived as dovish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi. The common currency traded at $1.2304, a touch above its overnight low of $1.2296.

    Against the yen, the dollar traded at 106.40.

    Oil prices edged up after sliding overnight on the firmer greenback. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures tacked on 0.28 percent to trade at $60.29 per barrel. Brent crude futures, which had yet to trade, declined 1.1 percent to settle at $63.61 in the last session.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:30 a.m.: China February inflation
    • 9:30 a.m.: China PPI

    The Bank of Japan will also make its interest rate decision later in the day. In a Reuters poll, most economists indicated they expected the central bank to keep its long-term rate target steady in 2018.

    "Actual policy tweaks in terms of asset purchases or yield-curve control settings remain some way off, but words can be very powerful," ANZ Research analysts said in a morning note.

    — CNBC's Silvia Amaro and Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---