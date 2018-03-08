Asian shares gain after US tariffs signed; Trump to meet North Korean leader

Markets in Asia traded higher early on Friday, tracking moderate gains seen on Wall Street following the implementation of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Markets awaited the Bank of Japan's interest rates decision due later.

South Korean envoys reportedly hand-delivered a letter on Thursday from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to President Donald Trump calling for talks, according to a report from CNN.

After delivering the letter in Washington, South Korean National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong told the media that President Donald Trump would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.19 percent in early trade and the broader Topix index gained 1 percent, with all but its iron and steel sub-index trading in negative territory.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.66 percent, with steel producers underperforming the index. Posco and Hyundai Steel declined 1.54 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively, while other manufacturing names traded firmly higher.