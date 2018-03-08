A recent Powerball winner discovered the hard way that trying to remain anonymous after hitting a huge jackpot takes some advance planning.

Known only as Jane Doe, the New Hampshire woman who won $559.7 million in the Jan. 6 Powerball drawing collected her after-tax winnings of $264 million on Wednesday. However, whether she can maintain her anonymity remains in the hands of a judge.

At issue is the fact that she signed her name on the back of the ticket upon discovering she won. This is standard advice from lottery experts, because if you are somehow separated from the ticket, your signature should help ensure you still get the prize.