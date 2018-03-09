If you're reading this, chances are you aren't sleeping very well at night, and one of the biggest reasons why may be right in the palm of your hand.

A raft of recent data suggest Americans aren't getting much rest, which is a bigger problem than many realize: A 2016 study from the Rand Corporation found the effects of sleep deprivation costs the U.S. up to $411 billion a year, and individuals that don't get enough rest show an elevated chance of dying early.

Amid what scientists have discovered is a strong correlation between sleep disruption and a decline in cognitive thinking, a recent Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study showed 35 percent of adults aren't getting sufficient rest.

A technology saturated lifestyle — where smart device owners feel compelled to email, message and post to social media with reckless abandon, and often at all hours of the day or night — is taking much of the blame.

In response, a cottage industry has cropped up encouraging people to unplug and get some sleep, with people like high-powered media mogul Arianna Huffington leading the charge. Technology makers are also coming up with a slew of new applications and functions designed to make phones less disruptive to sleep patterns.

Yet the current landscape raises an interesting question: Can consumers rely on tech-based solutions to address a problem experts largely attribute to…technology?

Some observers say the answer is both yes and no — if only because the problem itself is greater than society's addiction to gadgets and social media.

"I'm not sure technology is totally responsible for this epidemic," said Elliott Alpher, the director of the Alpher Center for Sleep Disorders and Jaw Pain in Washington D.C. Comparing sleep disorders to other ailments like surging obesity rates, Alpher told CNBC that lack of sleep is "a worldwide type of problem, [and] technology plays a part where our lives are very complicated."

Those problems include long work hours, daily commutes, and a litany of family obligations, Alpher added. Taken together, all of those factors "don't leave much time for sleep." Meanwhile, "the available technology monitors how you're sleeping but it doesn't literally help you sleep, the only thing that helps you sleep is if you turn off the technology."