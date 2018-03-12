Europe shares higher as global markets cheer US jobs report; Innogy up 15%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.4 percent higher with most sectors trading in positive territory.

Utilities led the gains in early trade following news that RWE is to sell 76.8 percent of its Innogy arm to rival E.On. Morgan Stanley said the deal could be a "win-win" decision. Innogy shares rose 15 percent in early trade, RWE was up by 13 percent and E.On increased by about 6 percent.

Autos and technology stocks were also among the top performers. GKN rose 2 percent after Melrose increased its offer for the company to £8.1 billion ($11.24 billion).

Looking at individual stocks, Just Eat fell to the bottom of the European benchmark, down 5 percent, after being downgraded to a "sell" by Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank itself was slightly higher Monday after it revealed the price range for an initial public offering of its asset management arm, which is valued at up to 7.2 billion euros ($8.86 billion), according to Reuters.

Overall, global equities were seeing a strong start to the week, after nonfarm payrolls in the U.S. on Friday jumped by 313,000 in February. Data released on Friday showed that the U.S. economy added 313,000 jobs last month, above a forecast of 200,000 in a Reuters poll. Wage growth, however, rose 2.6 percent on an annualized basis, coming in below expectations. The solid job creation numbers and lower-than-expected wage growth eased worries about the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

Investors are also tracking proposed tariffs from the United States on steel and aluminum products. Over the weekend, Germany's Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries denounced once again the decision from President Donald Trump, arguing it puts "the order of a free global economy at risk." The EU is working to see its 28 countries excluded from the tariffs.

Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers are gathering in Brussels where they will discuss the next disbursement for Greece as well as developments on the proposed banking union and euro zone reform.