Here's how much money middle-class families earn in every US state

The definition of "middle class" is complex. After all, class can be defined by many things: income, net worth, education and occupation, for example.

Nonetheless, Pew Research Center took a stab at defining class in a 2016 report, noting that "the income it takes to be middle-income varies by household size, with smaller households requiring less to support the same lifestyle as larger households." By its definition, a household of three would have to earn between $42,000 and $125,000 to qualify as middle-class.

In addition to breaking down the national middle-income range for various household sizes, Pew highlighted the median income of middle-class families by state, scaled to reflect a three-person household. Incomes are also adjusted for the cost of living in each state.

Here is Pew's full breakdown of how much money three-person middle class families earn in every U.S. state.

ALABAMA

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,781