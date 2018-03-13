Malaysia and Indonesia have elections coming, and religious parties could play a central role in both.

Political Islam is poised to be a defining element of elections in both countries, which are economic leaders in a fast-growing region.

The two countries boast significant Muslim populations — Indonesia has the world's largest — and they have histories of pluralism and tolerance. But some political candidates are catering to fundamentalists in order to win over conservative voters, a move that could grant hard-liners greater influence down the line.

That's a potentially dangerous scenario for both countries. If extremists are emboldened politically, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur risk endangering democratic norms as well as their strategic ties with the United States, analysts warn.