Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her

Alber started her career in retail as a recent University of Pennsylvania graduate who moved to the west coast without any job prospects or connections.

"To have had a mentor would have been comforting," she says. "On the other hand, being uncomfortable sometimes leads to the best outcome."

She worked three waitressing jobs in San Francisco before landing an entry-level job at the Gap, a job she says she poured everything into. After the Gap, Alber scored an entry-level role at Williams-Sonoma and worked her way up to become CEO of the company in 2010.

Today, Alber says more than 53 percent of VP-and-above positions at Williams-Sonoma are occupied by women, and credits the company's demographic makeup to lack of biases in the hiring and promotion process.

"You know for us, it's really about performance. It's about performance at every level and that is the only measure," she says. "It's not about gender. It's not about race. It's not about sexual orientation or age. It's about performance and that's really very simple."

She says Williams-Sonoma has been able to role model diversity throughout all levels of the company, as women hold high-level positions in engineering, products and supply chain.

"I think you know role modeling is very important," she says. "When I say that I mean having enough people, diverse people, in the company and in all levels helps other people feel comfortable."

Alber reveals that her personal career mantra has always been to own every position she's held and to solve any issues that will make a permanent difference in a company, an outlook that's helped her in her role as CEO.

"I think because I was able to do that and bring people along, I ended up getting bigger responsibility," she says. "It was never, for me, about getting the promotion. It was about making an impact."

Video produced by Mary Stevens

