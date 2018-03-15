Cramer Remix: Wall Street can’t expect help from Washington anymore — it’s so 2017!   

With new, potentially contentious trade policies, blocked takeovers and personnel overhauls at the White House, CNBC's Jim Cramer says 2018 is shaping up to be very different from 2017.

"I think you see radical inconsistencies that simply didn't exist in the halcyon days of 2017, where there were free passes all over the place," the "Mad Money" host said on Thursday.

Still, Cramer didn't want investors to get down on the stock market, or get out of it altogether, especially given the largely strong fundamentals supported by a global economic expansion.

"But looking to Washington for help? That's so 2017," he quipped.

"The bottom line is that this year we have a very different narrative, and it's a lot less favorable to higher stock prices," Cramer said, asking investors to be vigilant amid the daily tidal waves of Washington news.

"I still like the market, but last year's investing was downright easy and because of a difficult combination of higher interest rates – let's not forget those – and an inconsistent Washington … it's not going to be so easy anymore," he said.