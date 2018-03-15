Your tax preparer could be a fraud. Here's how to find out before it's too late.

In your rush to file your taxes this year, don't forget to watch out for fraudulent tax preparers.

Crooked tax preparers will lure you with the promise of big refunds. Beware that you will be on the hook to pay more money when the Internal Revenue Service catches on to the fact that your return is botched.

These crooks are frequently busted by the Justice Department, but not before they cause real damage.

One Texas man recently pled guilty to filing false tax returns and aggravated identity theft, which had led to a $397,367 tax loss.

In a separate case, a North Carolina woman was sentenced to prison after she admitted to preparing false returns to increase her clients' tax refunds. The tally for the tax loss associated with her actions came to $600,737.

Those examples are cautionary tales for taxpayers.

"There's a motivation and the incentive to not pay a lot to get your tax return done," said Melanie Lauridsen, senior manager for tax policy and advocacy for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. "But in the long run, you get what you pay for."

There are signs to watch out as you're selecting and working with a tax preparer.