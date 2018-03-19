Diane Greene, CEO of Google's cloud business, met last week with leaders from three big companies — one in health care, one in infrastructure and one in supply chain management.

"All three of them, it was either CTO or CEO. All three of them wanted to discuss the transformation of their companies, and, across a broad spectrum, of what we could bring to the table," Greene said Friday during a visit to CNBC's San Francisco bureau.

And after those talks, she's confident that all three will become "pretty sizable customers."

The expansive, high-level nature of those meetings suggests that Google has matured in its engagement with businesses in selling cloud services since Greene joined in late 2015.

The Google cloud had picked up more big-name customers since then, including PayPal and Verizon, and a massive 130,000-seat contract with Airbus to replace Microsoft's Office. It has added features through acquisitions and in-house product development, while striving to stay in its lane as a general-purpose technology provider. And Google has also brought in more leaders, including former Intel executive Diane Bryant.

Greene herself is regularly traveling overseas to meet with customers — and keeping an eye on numbers. While the Google Cloud Platform isn't the No. 1 public cloud, Greene ultimately comes across as confident.

And that's for good reason. Google cloud has grown in multiple ways under her leadership.