It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an "emperor for life" and therefore it will be hard to remove him from office, Yale management expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC on Tuesday.

"He's surely not going to voluntarily step down," Sonnenfeld said on "Closing Bell."

"He's not accountable to anybody," he added, noting that Zuckerberg controls about 60 percent of the stock.

Facebook shares closed lower for the second day on Tuesday in the wake of the privacy scandal.

Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Facebook ads for the Trump campaign, is accused of improperly gaining access to 50 million profiles before the 2016 election. Cambridge Analytica has called the allegations "false" and on Tuesday the board suspended CEO Alexander Nix. Facebook said it was deceived and vowed to vigorously enforce its policies to protect people's information.