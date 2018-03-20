Trump asks Saudi crown prince to share kingdom's wealth by buying more American weapons

President Donald Trump on Tuesday implored Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince to share his nation's wealth by continuing to purchase American-made weapons.

Trump's focus on Saudi purchases of U.S. military equipment came amid a bipartisan effort to limit the United States' role in Yemen's civil war and protests in several U.S. cities over the Saudi-led invasion, which has contributed to a humanitarian crisis.

In opening remarks before a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump crowed about the sales, running through a list of $12.5 billion in approved arms purchases by Saudi Arabia and previewing billions more to come.

"Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation, and they're going to give the United States some of that wealth, hopefully in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world," Trump said.

"There's nobody even close, as I said before, when it comes to the missiles and the planes and all of the military equipment," Trump said. "There's nobody that even comes close to us in terms of technology and the quality of the equipment, and Saudi Arabia appreciates that."