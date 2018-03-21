Mark Zuckerberg says he's 'really sorry' about the company's data scandal

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has explicitly apologized forthe Cambridge Analytica data scandal that's been making headlines for the last several days.

"This was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened," Zuckerberg said on CNN Wednesday evening, elaborating on the statement he posted to his Facebook page earlier in the day.

People had criticized Zuckerberg on social media for not explicitly apologizing in his earlier Facebook post.

Zuckerberg was addressing bombshell reports by The Observer and The New York Times published over the weekend alleged that London-based firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million users.

Since the news broke, Facebook's stock price has plummeted, U.K. lawmakers have opened a probe, and U.S. senators have called for Zuckerberg to appear before a panel to address its handling of user data.

Zuckerberg also told CNN that he would be willing to testify before Congress, though he avoided committing himself to an appearance.

"What we try to do is send the person at Facebook who will have the most knowledge," Zuckerberg said. "If that's me, then I am happy to go."

One of the issues at the heart of the present debate is whether or not Facebook has done enough to safeguard user's personal information.

Cambridge Analytica received the data from Aleksandr Kogan, a researcher who created an app called "thisisyourdigitallife" that harvested Facebook information from the roughly 300,000 people who used, it as well as from their friends.

Facebook changed its policies in 2014 to limit the data third-party apps could receive. A year later the company learned that Cambridge Analytica had received data from Kogan. Facebook says it told the firm to delete it, but the recent reports allege that it never did.

"I don't know about you, but I'm used to when people legally certify that they are going to do something, that they do it. But I think this was clearly a mistake in retrospect," Zuckerberg said on CNN. "We need to make sure we don't make that mistake ever again."

Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads in support of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, though it denies that it used the Facebook data it received from Kogan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zuckerberg addressed the scandal on his Facebook page and, in a blog post, the company outlined the six steps it would take to prevent similar incidents in the future. Those include investigating other apps that harvest large amount of data, turning off an app's access to user data if the person hadn't used it in three months, and limiting initial Facebook Login data to a person's name, profile photo, and email address.

"It's hard to know what we'll find, but we are going to review thousands of apps," he told CNN. "This is going to be an intensive process."