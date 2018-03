On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, and upgraded its economic outlook, saying that the economy and job gains had been strong in recent months.

Market watchers expect the central bank to hike three times in 2018, while the Fed announced that it was increasing its rate-hike forecast for 2019.

Following the announcement, Treasury yields rose with the benchmark 10-year yield briefly topping 2.9 percent, before paring some gains.

Switching to Thursday, the Bank of England holds its latest monetary policy meeting. The British institution isn't expected to hike rates or make any alterations to its asset purchase program at this meeting.

On the economic front, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by FHFA House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET. At 9:45 a.m. ET, a flash U.S. Composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) is scheduled to be released, followed by the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey, set to come out at 11 a.m. ET.