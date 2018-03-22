State-run retirement programs that automatically enroll private workers could help future retirees maximize their Social Security benefits, a new study suggests.
Based on projected account balances in 2050, 39 percent of participants in such auto-enrollment strategies would have enough to delay claiming Social Security by a year or more even at low contribution levels, according to research released Wednesday by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
For every year a person puts off claiming benefits, their monthly payment jumps by about 8 percent.