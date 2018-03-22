"Some people have questioned whether these accounts will make a difference, but these findings show they could have a big impact for both higher- and lower-income earners," said Alison Shelton, a senior research officer on Pew's retirement savings team.

The research, done with help from the Social Security Administration, assumed an average contribution rate of 3 percent of a worker's income. For about a fifth of all account holders, their balances would be enough in 2050 to provide income equivalent to their Social Security benefit for at least two years, based on current formulas.

While you can tap your benefits as early as age 62, your monthly payments are lower than if you wait because they are stretched out over a longer period of time.

For illustration purposes: A person who is expecting $700 at age 62 could delay their benefits by a year if they have $8,400 in an account (12 monthly withdrawals of $700). A two-year delay could be funded by a $16,800 balance.