Nevada digs bitcoin, DC loves Obama: Most popular purchases in every state, according to app Earny

Ever wonder what residents in your neighbor states are shopping for? The most popular purchases by state, it turns out, vary greatly.

Earny, an app that gets you money back on things you buy based on receipts in your inbox, analyzed over 100 million purchases made by its users between Nov. 1 and Feb 1 (to look at holiday season shopping). The app identified the top sellers in every state and Washington, D.C.

While people in some states — like Texas and California — treated themselves to tech toys, residents in other areas were much practical, opting for items like toilet paper and cat food.

Then there were the odd purchases (Ohioans love lava lamps) the trendy (Nevada residents were caught up in the bitcoin craze, buying cryptocurrency wallets) and the ones that made the most sense, geographically (Washington D.C.'s top pick was the book "Obama: An Intimate Portrait").

Items not taken into consideration for the analysis were personal voice assistants and detergents, because those products, Earny says, were the most popular items during the time period for every state.