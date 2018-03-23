FDA focuses on premium cigars as it overhauls tobacco regulation

Premium cigars are next on the Food and Drug Administration's list to overhaul tobacco regulation.

The agency introduced an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking on Friday seeking guidance on how it should regulate premium cigars. It's the latest push under Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to undertake a sweeping overall of tobacco and nicotine regulation.

The FDA expanded the definition of tobacco products in 2016 and in doing so, brought premium cigars within its oversight. With this request, the FDA wants feedback on how to define premium cigars, how these products are used and any public health considerations.

It also wants to understand whether premium cigars pose different risks or are used in different patterns compared to other combustible tobacco products, Gottlieb said in a statement.

"As we continue to move forward with this multi-year roadmap aimed at significantly reducing tobacco-related disease and death, we're aware of the ongoing interest into how 'premium' cigars fit into our policy framework," he said.

In a statement, Truth Initiative CEO Robin Koval called reexamining premium cigar regulation "a huge step backwards and a waste of time." Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids President Matthew Myers urged the FDA not to revise the rule that allowed the agency to regulate premium cigars and other tobacco products.

"There is no public health justification for exempting any tobacco product from FDA oversight," Myers said in a statement. "Instead, the FDA should move forward with several critical actions to accelerate progress in reducing tobacco use."

The FDA announced its comprehensive plan last summer. The agency has adopted the idea that nicotine products live on a continuum of risk, with conventional cigarettes being the most harmful and alternatives like e-cigarettes possibly being less risky.

Last week, the FDA took the first step in lowering the amount of nicotine in cigarettes. Earlier this week, the agency said it would examine the role flavors, including menthol, play in attracting young people to tobacco products and adult smokers in switching to products that are potentially less harmful than cigarettes.