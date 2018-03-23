6 ways to live the dream on a dime

You don't have to earn six figures to be happy. Author Dina Gachman knows from personal experience. She has faced student loans, made ends meet on unpaid internships and, along the way, figured out how to live the dream on a dime.

"It's not about feeling mopey because you can't afford a private jet with solid gold fuselage," she writes in her book "Brokenomics." "We'd all love free-flowing Dom Pérignon … but it's not about that. It's about surviving and thriving, no matter what your situation may be."

Whether you're trying to pay off a mountain of debt, want to up your savings rate in order to retire early or simply want to cut back, here are six of Gachman's tried-and-true money savings tips that will help you appreciate life in the cheap seats.