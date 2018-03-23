Though stocks have had a bumpy ride this week, most financial professionals will advise you to leave your long-term investments alone.

Yet there are certain circumstances in which you might want to act.

Consider what happened this week: The Dow Jones industrial average fell 724.42 points, or 2.9 percent, to end at 23,957.89 on Thursday, its biggest decline since Feb. 8. The S&P 500 dropped to 2,643.69 following a 2.5 percent decline.

The sharp drops came as President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose new tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports.

In addition, news of the Facebook data leak has sent the company's market value down more than $50 billion this week and also had an impact on technology stocks.