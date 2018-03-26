European markets seen lower amid ongoing trade war fears

In Asia, equities extended a recent run of losses with yet another move lower on Monday. Chinese shares were down more than 1.6 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, also edged into negative territory.

Stateside, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday that could see charges implemented on up to $60 billion of imports from Beijing, though the measures have a 30-day consultation period before they take effect.

The tariffs follow additional duties on steel and aluminum imports on a number of countries worldwide, including China, with the world's second-largest economy hitting back with its own plans to impose charges on up to $3 billion of U.S. imports.

Back in Europe, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde is poised to deliver a speech on the future of the single currency at around 9 a.m. London time.