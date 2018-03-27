Cramer Remix: Hold the obits — the mall is alive and well

Plenty of market-watchers have produced countless obituaries for the mall-based retailers, but on Tuesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer floated a counterargument about the space.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's a perception problem," the "Mad Money" host said. "The popular perception that the stores in the mall are dying is certainly not going to go away, but how many better-than-expected quarters do we need to see from mall-based chains before we conclude that reports of the demise of the mall-based retailers may be greatly exaggerated?"

After positive earnings reports from a host of mall-based stores including Zumiez, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Williams-Sonoma, Ralph Lauren, Macy's and Urban Outfitters, Cramer wondered if the market might be misinterpreting the state of mall retail.

"I think we've reached a tipping point. There's too much good happening to keep writing off all the mall-based chains," Cramer said.

"Once we get just a few more closings and maybe a handful more of bankruptcies, it will be very clear that the mall retail business is back," he continued. "And many of the bargains here? They may be too good to ignore."