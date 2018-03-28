Asian stocks trade mixed as Japan shrugs off the softer US lead

Down Under, the ASX 200 edged down 0.17 percent, paring slim gains seen earlier in the morning. The materials sector led losses in the morning, although utilities and heavily weighted financials were bright spots amid the broader decline.

Ahead, corporates due to report later in the day include Melco International, CNOOC, COSCO Shipping and Bank of Communications.

Markets in India were closed on Thursday.

U.S. technology stocks fell on Wednesday, with Amazon, Netflix and Apple losing 4.4 percent, 5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. The declines saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite close down 0.85 percent at 6,949.23.

Other U.S. stock indexes recorded slighter losses, with the Dow Jones industrial average slipping 0.04 percent after trading in a wide range through the day.

Technology shares stumbled earlier in the week, bringing an end to a brief rally in markets linked to an apparent easing in trade tensions.

Trade issues also continued to simmer as global markets watched for developments in U.S.-China trade ties after President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum earlier this month that could put tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, U.S. government debt yields slipped as investors turned to traditionally safer assets. That saw the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fall to 2.783 percent on Wednesday after touching its lowest levels in seven weeks earlier in the session. (Bond yields move inversely to their prices.)

"Uncertainty about trade discussions and end-quarter buying supported fixed income across the board," said ANZ Research analysts in a morning note.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six peers, stood at 90.067 at 8:14 a.m. HK/SIN after touching a one-week high in the overnight session.

Against the yen, the greenback held onto overnight gains to trade at 106.86.

On the data front, retail sales in Japan increased 1.6 percent in February compared to one year ago, slightly missing a forecast of a 1.7 percent rise, Reuters reported.