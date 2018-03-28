    ×

    Asian stocks trade mixed as Japan shrugs off the softer US lead

    • Asian stocks traded mixed in early trade.
    • Japanese markets shrugged off the weaker lead from Wall Street.
    • The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a seven-week low overnight as investors turned to traditionally safer assets.
    • The dollar held onto broad gains made overnight.

    Asian stocks traded mixed early on Thursday, as Japanese markets shrugged off weakness seen overnight on Wall Street. U.S. stocks declined in the last session as the technology sector mostly remained under pressure.

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.85 percent and the broader Topix gained 0.61 percent in early trade as 31 of its 33 subindexes traded higher.

    Pharmaceuticals, however, declined after shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical dropped 4.95 percent. The Japanese company said Wednesday that it was at "a preliminary and exploratory stage" regarding a possible bid for U.K. drugmaker Shire.

    Elsewhere, the Kospi slipped 0.07 percent as technology stocks, banks and automakers traded lower.

    Down Under, the ASX 200 edged down 0.17 percent, paring slim gains seen earlier in the morning. The materials sector led losses in the morning, although utilities and heavily weighted financials were bright spots amid the broader decline.

    Ahead, corporates due to report later in the day include Melco International, CNOOC, COSCO Shipping and Bank of Communications.

    Markets in India were closed on Thursday.

    U.S. technology stocks fell on Wednesday, with Amazon, Netflix and Apple losing 4.4 percent, 5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. The declines saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite close down 0.85 percent at 6,949.23.

    Other U.S. stock indexes recorded slighter losses, with the Dow Jones industrial average slipping 0.04 percent after trading in a wide range through the day.

    Technology shares stumbled earlier in the week, bringing an end to a brief rally in markets linked to an apparent easing in trade tensions.

    Trade issues also continued to simmer as global markets watched for developments in U.S.-China trade ties after President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum earlier this month that could put tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese goods.

    Meanwhile, U.S. government debt yields slipped as investors turned to traditionally safer assets. That saw the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fall to 2.783 percent on Wednesday after touching its lowest levels in seven weeks earlier in the session. (Bond yields move inversely to their prices.)

    "Uncertainty about trade discussions and end-quarter buying supported fixed income across the board," said ANZ Research analysts in a morning note.

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six peers, stood at 90.067 at 8:14 a.m. HK/SIN after touching a one-week high in the overnight session.

    Against the yen, the greenback held onto overnight gains to trade at 106.86.

    On the data front, retail sales in Japan increased 1.6 percent in February compared to one year ago, slightly missing a forecast of a 1.7 percent rise, Reuters reported.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia private sector credit
    • 10:00 a.m.: Vietnam inflation, balance of trade and industrial production

