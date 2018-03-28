CNBC explains how much of our data is really out there 1 Hour Ago | 04:19

Facebook announced new privacy features on Wednesday, but they aren't enough.



The changes should help current Facebook users learn more about what data Facebook has, and make it easier to delete that data. The moves were a response to reports that a third party quiz app collected data on more than 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge, then passed this data to political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica against Facebook policy.

But Facebook also owns two other highly popular applications: Instagram, with more than 800 million monthly users as of September and WhatsApp, with more than 1.5 billion monthly users as of January.

The company didn't mention any changes to those apps today, and did not immediately respond to a question about whether the company was planning to update their privacy settings.

And these apps can collect plenty of information, too.