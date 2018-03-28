President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth's tax treatment.

It is unclear at this point what the president would do on his own. But actions in the other two branches of government could settle the issue for him.

The president has long argued that Amazon gets unfair tax treatment relative to brick-and-mortar retailers. Trump is "obsessed" with Amazon and wants to "go after" the company, Axios reported on Wednesday. The company's stock, in turn, lost more than $50 billion in shareholder value at one point.

A White House official told Reuters that there are no specific policy changes at the moment with regard to Amazon, but that the administration is always looking at different options.

The president's stance on Amazon isn't new. In several tweets in recent years, Trump has argued for changes in how Amazon purchases get taxed. At issue is whether a state sales tax is levied on purchases made from a third-party Amazon vendor.

Last year, the online retailer started to collect sales taxes on products it sells directly to consumers in states that levy such taxes. But some retail competitors argue the policy for third-party vendors gives Amazon an unfair advantage.