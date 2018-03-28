    ×

    Trump wants to 'go after' Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

    • President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth's tax treatment.
    • It is unclear at this point what the president would do on his own. But actions in the other two branches of government could settle the issue for him.
    • Some lawmakers have proposed legislation to settle the issue, and the Supreme Court is expected to rule on internet sales taxes this year.

    The president has long argued that Amazon gets unfair tax treatment relative to brick-and-mortar retailers. Trump is "obsessed" with Amazon and wants to "go after" the company, Axios reported on Wednesday. The company's stock, in turn, lost more than $50 billion in shareholder value at one point.

    A White House official told Reuters that there are no specific policy changes at the moment with regard to Amazon, but that the administration is always looking at different options.

    The president's stance on Amazon isn't new. In several tweets in recent years, Trump has argued for changes in how Amazon purchases get taxed. At issue is whether a state sales tax is levied on purchases made from a third-party Amazon vendor.

    Last year, the online retailer started to collect sales taxes on products it sells directly to consumers in states that levy such taxes. But some retail competitors argue the policy for third-party vendors gives Amazon an unfair advantage.

    What can the government do? 

    In February, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the House's tax-writing committee that Trump "feels strongly" that the government should permit sales taxes on purchases made over the internet. Congress has the power to levy taxes, and it is unclear whether the Treasury can take any action itself against Amazon.

    A Treasury Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request to comment on where the agency stands currently on the issue or whether it has considered any action. Even if the Treasury Department takes no concrete actions itself, the agency and Trump himself could encourage Congress to pass legislation.

    Some lawmakers have proposed legislation to settle the issue, but proposals so far have not gained traction in Congress. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., tried to attach a measure related to internet sales tax to the $1.3 trillion spending bill that Trump signed into law last week.

    The provision would allow states to collect sales taxes from the buyer based on the level required by the state the consumer is in. Noem wanted to pass the bill before a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the issue later this year, to give retailers more certainty.

    Some conservatives have criticized proposals to uniformly levy state sales taxes because more costs could fall to consumers. While Noem said earlier this month that she opposes tax increase, she said "out-of-state online retailers are aggressively exploiting a tax loophole, giving them a competitive advantage over local businesses."

    "Only Congress can fix this problem in a thoughtful way that equips small business owners with the tools needed to comply with existing law, shields local job creators from egregious out-of-state audits, and levels the playing field," she said in a statement.

    The measure did not make it into the spending bill. It is unclear whether Congress would take up the issue at Trump's urging. Representatives for the House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests to comment.

    The Supreme Court considers the matter

    The issue could get settled in court before Congress has a chance to do something about it.

    Earlier this year, the Supreme Court agreed to listen to arguments over internet sales taxes. The case sprang from a South Dakota law that would tax internet sales, as well as the state's lawsuit against online retailers such as Wayfair and Overstock.com.

    The Supreme Court ruled in 1992 that states couldn't collect sales taxes gathered by mail-order catalog companies unless the firms had a physical presence in a state. South Dakota and several other states argue that things have changed in the era of Amazon.

    The Supreme Court is expected to hear the arguments in April and could make a ruling by the end of June.

    Earlier this month, the Trump administration, through Solicitor General Noel Francisco, formally backed up South Dakota in the case.

    Citing online retailers' "pervasive and continuous virtual presence" in states, Francisco argued, "the states have ample authority to require those retailers to collect state taxes owed by their customers."

