Amazon shares slump as Trump goes after the retail giant

President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet Thursday, a day after its stock tanked on a report said he was "obsessed" with the e-commerce giant.

Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Amazon shares were up as much as 1.6 percent in premarket before the president's tweet; the stock was trading down 0.4 percent afterward.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Wednesday there were "no announcements and no specific policies or actions that we're currently pushing forward" regarding Amazon.

Several states say Amazon and other online retailers should have to collect sales tax, even in states where the companies don't have a physical presence. The Supreme Court ruled in 1992 that states couldn't collect sales taxes gathered by mail-order catalog companies unless the firms had a physical presence in a state. South Dakota and several other states argue that things have changed in the era of Amazon.

An Axios report Wednesday said Trump wants to "go after" the e-commerce giant, citing five sources who have talked about Amazon with the president.

That report also noted Trump's view of the post office is one which "has been explained to him in multiple meetings" as "inaccurate." In 2013, the Postal Service added Sunday deliveries as demand for packages continued to grow. The U.S. Postal Service teamed up with Amazon to roll out the service to New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans and Phoenix, making it possible for the retailer's customers to receive packages seven days a week.

Trump has blasted Amazon on social media in the past, saying the e-commerce company is hurting the retail industry and causing U.S. job losses.

Trump also repeatedly bashed the "Amazon Washington Post" on Twitter. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hinted in July the administration may soon take "a position" on Amazon's tax collection policy.

Amazon's stock dropped over 4 percent in Wednesday trading, closing down at $1,431.42 per share and wiping out more than $31 billion in shareholder value.