Should you stay or should you go?

As college admission decisions roll in, many students will deliberate between remaining at their current school or transferring to another.

Around 25 percent of students who start at a four-year public or private institution transfer at some point in their education, according to the Department of Education.

Students decide to leave their school for a variety of reasons: their current institution doesn't offer the major they want; they're unhappy with their social life; or, their family's financial circumstances have changed.

But the possible upsides can be offset by a number of challenges transfer students face. (Community college students, of course, have to transfer if they want to pursue a bachelor's degree).

Here are some considerations you should factor into your decision.