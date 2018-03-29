Tesla is on track for its worth month ever — down 24.86 percent so far

Tesla shares are on pace for their worst monthly performance as the electric car company faces a spate of recent issues.

Tesla stock is down 24.86 percent in March, as of Wednesday, pacing for its worst month since the company first went public in 2010.

Other recent stock performance figures look pretty rough for Elon Musk's car company. Shares have fallen 17.21 percent in the quarter, putting it on track to record its worst quarter since the fourth quarter of 2013. On the week, Telsa is down 14.51 percent, with shares on track for their worst week since Feb. 5, 2016.

Recent declines have come on the back of a federal investigation into the company following a fatal car crash in California earlier in the month. In response, Tesla has said it was assisting with investigations, although it also defended its Autopilot technology.

Moody's recent downgrade of its corporate family rating on Tesla has also weighed on the stock.

The agency downgraded the company's credit ratings Tuesday and changed its outlook to negative from stable, citing "significant shortfall" in the Model 3 production rate and a tight financial situation.

Those concerns were echoed by Morgan Stanley, which highlighted in a recent note that the company had to accelerate its Model 3 production if it wanted to raise funds at an attractive price.

Telsa shares closed down 7.67 percent on Wednesday, some 30 percent off a record high touched in September last year.

— CNBC's Gina Francolla, Tae Kim and Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.