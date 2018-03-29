Watch: Trump touts infrastructure plan at Ohio union training site

[The stream is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is slated to speak about his $200 billion infrastructure plan in Ohio on Thursday, in his first public appearance since begrudgingly signing a $1.3 trillion spending package last week.

Trump will deliver the remarks at the Local 18 heavy equipment training site in Richfield after flying into Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Thursday afternoon.

In a February address to Congress, Trump called for a $200 billion federal investment intended to spur at least $1.5 trillion in spending from state and local governments over 10 years on roads, bridges, ports and other projects.

Critics of the plan said that it shifts the burden of paying for new infrastructure projects onto the states, which have less money at their disposal.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in February that the federal government could not shoulder the burden on its own. "Unfortunately there's not enough money to be able to pay for all the infrastructure needs of our country," Chao said.

The speech marks one of Trump's first attempts since February to revive the infrastructure debate. Others speculated that Amazon may be mentioned in the speech after Trump's message on Twitter earlier on Thursday attacking the retail giant.

"He could very well bring up Amazon," Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a Fox News interview. "That's certainly on his radar, as we've seen with his tweet this morning."