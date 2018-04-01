China Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI for March falls short of expectations

A survey focused on small and mid-size manufacturing in China fell short of expectations in March.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March came in at 51.0.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the private Caixin/Markit PMI to edge slightly higher to 51.7 in March versus 51.6 in February.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below that signals contraction.

The Caixin/Markit survey focuses on small and mid-size businesses in China and comes after the world's second-largest economy reported official March manufacturing PMI on Saturday that surpassed expectations.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Saturday rose to 51.5 in March, from 50.3 in February, and was well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

A corresponding private release of China services PMI for March is set to be released on Wednesday.